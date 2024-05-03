Students erect pro-Palestinian encampments across major Canadian universities

World+Biz

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

Students erect pro-Palestinian encampments across major Canadian universities

The Canadian protests come as police have been arresting hundreds on US campuses and the death toll in Gaza has been mounting.

Reuters
03 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 06:31 pm
Police stand between counter-protesters and a protest encampment in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at McGill University’s campus in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Peter McCabe
Police stand between counter-protesters and a protest encampment in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at McGill University’s campus in Montreal, Quebec, Canada May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Peter McCabe

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said on Thursday the encampment at Montreal's McGill University should be dismantled as more students erected pro-Palestinian camps across some of Canada's largest universities, demanding they divest from groups with ties to Israel.

The Canadian protests come as police have been arresting hundreds on US campuses and the death toll in Gaza has been mounting.

While McGill had requested police intervention, law enforcement had not stepped in Thursday to clear the encampment and said in a statement Thursday evening it was monitoring the situation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Students also set up encampments at Canadian schools including the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Ottawa.

"We want the camp to be dismantled. We trust the police, let them do their job," a spokesperson for Legault said.

There was also a pro-Israel counter-protest in Montreal Thursday. The two sides were kept separate.

On Thursday morning, students at the University of Toronto set up an encampment in a fenced-off grassy space at the school's downtown campus where some 100 protesters gathered with dozens of tents.

According to a statement from organizers the encampment will stay until the university discloses its investments, divests from any that "sustain Israeli apartheid, occupation and illegal settlement of Palestine" and ends partnerships with some Israeli academic institutions.

Israel says it does not participate in apartheid and that its assault on Gaza does not constitute genocide.

A university spokesperson told Reuters it was "in dialogue with the protesters" and that, as of midday, the encampment was "not disruptive to normal university activities."

University of Toronto graduate student and encampment spokesperson Sara Rasikh told Reuters they will remain until their demands are met.

"If public disruption is the only way to get our voice heard, then we are willing to do that," she said.

Some Jewish groups have accused protesters of being antisemitic. Organizers deny that charge, noting that some protesters are Jewish.

Asked to comment on the encampments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office pointed to a statement he made on Tuesday, saying "Universities are places of learning, they're places for freedom of expression ... but that only works if people feel safe on campus. Right now ... Jewish students do not feel safe. That's not right."

The protests follow the deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip, which killed 1,200 people and saw dozens taken hostage, and an ensuing Israeli offensive that has killed about 34,000 and created a humanitarian crisis.

Canada / pro-Palestinian protesters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

10h | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

23h | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

8h | Mode
Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

In Bogura, talpakha worth Tk 7 crore are sold in one season

1h | Videos
That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

That is why Biden is not talking about student protests

26m | Videos
These five countries have the capability to attack any country

These five countries have the capability to attack any country

21h | Videos
India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

India's multinational company Godrej is getting divided

23h | Videos