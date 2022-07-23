Russia's Lavrov to visit Africa as Moscow seeks non-Western ties

World+Biz

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

Russia's Lavrov to visit Africa as Moscow seeks non-Western ties

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 02:33 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Files
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Files

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will begin an African tour in Egypt on Sunday, seeking to draw on demand for non-Western alliances as Moscow pushes back against international censure over the war in Ukraine.

In Egypt, Lavrov will meet officials trying to square deep links to Russia with their close relationship to the United States, which along with other Western powers sought to isolate Russia with tough sanctions after its 24 Feb invasion of Ukraine.

After meeting Arab League members in Cairo, he will travel to Ethiopia and Uganda, two countries whose relations with the West have come under strain, as well as Congo Republic.

Egypt has significant strategic and economic ties with Russia, which has been a key source in recent years of wheat, weaponry and - until the war complicated travel - tourists.

This week, Russian state-owned energy corporation Rosatom started long-delayed construction on Egypt's first nuclear plant, the largest Russian-Egyptian project since the Aswan High Dam on the Nile was completed in 1970.

Those ties have caused angst with Western states, a group of which petitioned the Egyptian government and the Arab League ahead of Lavrov's visit not to play into Russia's version of events in Ukraine, diplomats said.

Kyiv and the West say Russia is waging an imperialist land grab in Ukraine, putting the global economy and food security at risk. Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" against dangerous nationalists, blaming Western sanctions for a worsening food crisis.

Egypt's relationship with the United States remains central, and in line with the West's position it has turned away at least one Russian shipment of wheat that Ukraine said had been stolen from occupied lands.

But the Western stance on the war has gained limited traction in the Arab world and Africa, where governments are receptive to non-Western alternatives, said HA Hellyer of the Royal United Services Institute, a UK think tank.

Egypt "identifies that the world is becoming more and not less multipolar, and it doesn't want to limit itself to a relationship that privileges the West above all else," he said.

'NEVER SCHOOLED THEM'

In an interview with Russian state media on Wednesday, Lavrov emphasised the Soviet Union's support for decolonisation during the Cold War, and Moscow's work to restore links in Africa since the Soviet Union collapsed, saying a second Russia-Africa summit was planned for next year.

"We have never schooled them (African states), we have always helped them solve problems that allow them to live in their country the way they want," he said, depicting a contrast with what he portrayed as US efforts to steer countries in the region away from Russia and China.

In Africa, Russia has found openings to restore its influence by offering security assistance with fewer conditions than the West and political cover from Western criticism, said Theodore Murphy, Africa director at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

One country in which it has built ties is Ethiopia, where relations with the West soured after conflict broke out in the northern region of Tigray in 2020, causing the European Union to suspend budget support and the United States to suspend a trade deal giving Ethiopia preferential market access.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is seeking to liberalise its sclerotic state-run economy.

Relations between oil-rich Uganda and the West have also frayed over alleged human rights abuses by state security forces, election violence and rampant corruption.

As African states look to alternatives they face a "negligible to non-existent" cost in forging ties with Russia, given the West's reluctance to draw down aid and development funding in the region, said Murphy.

Africa / Europe

Russia / Africa / Sergei Lavrov

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of industrial robotics

Future of industrial robotics

Now | Videos
Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

4h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

6h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group