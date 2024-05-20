Russia stresses strong ties with Iran as Putin calls interim president

World+Biz

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Russia stresses strong ties with Iran as Putin calls interim president

The Kremlin said Putin expressed his condolences to interim president Mohammad Mokhber and to the whole Iranian people over Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, describing Raisi as a "reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution" to bilateral relations.

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 09:36 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference in Harbin, China, May 17, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a press conference in Harbin, China, May 17, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Iran's new interim president on Monday as Moscow made clear its desire to preserve and build on its deepening relationship with Tehran despite the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Kremlin said Putin expressed his condolences to interim president Mohammad Mokhber and to the whole Iranian people over Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, describing Raisi as a "reliable partner who made an invaluable personal contribution" to bilateral relations.

"Both sides emphasised their mutual desire to further consistently strengthen comprehensive Russian-Iranian interaction for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," the Kremlin said in its readout of the Putin-Mokhber call.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

State news agency RIA quoted Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying Moscow could assist Iran in its investigation of the crash.

Since the state of the war in Ukraine, Russia has moved to strengthen its political, trade and military ties with Iran in a deepening relationship that the United States and Israel view with concern.

In January, Russia's Foreign Ministry said a new interstate treaty reflecting the "unprecedented upswing" in Russia-Iran ties was in the final stages of being agreed, and Putin and Raisi were expected to sign it soon.

Putin held five hours of talks with Raisi in the Kremlin in December and had spoken to him by phone in March and April, according to the Kremlin website.

Like North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong Un met Putin in Russia's far east last September, Iran is an avowed enemy of the United States and can provide Moscow with military hardware for its war in Ukraine, where Russia has made extensive use of Iranian drones.

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Monday that Moscow expected all agreements with Iran to be implemented, state news agency RIA reported.

The Kremlin said that Putin had spoken to the Iranian ambassador to Moscow late on Sunday night following news of the helicopter crash.

Putin also sent his condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was an outstanding politician whose entire life was devoted to serving the Motherland," Putin said in his telegram.

"As a true friend of Russia, he made an invaluable personal contribution to the development of good neighborly relations between our countries and made great efforts to bring them to the level of strategic partnership."

Russia / Putin / Death of Iranian President Raisi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

13h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

12h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

Request for issuance of arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Sinwar in ICC

2h | Videos
Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

4h | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

4h | Videos
Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

Is Pep Guardiola the best manager of all time?

1h | Videos