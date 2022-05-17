Russia says fertiliser producers trying to fulfil contracts

Reuters
17 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 04:40 pm

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Tass.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Tass.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian fertiliser producers were trying to fulfil contracts despite Western sanctions against them, which posed a risk to global food security.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about a reported proposal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Russia allow the shipment of some Ukrainian grain to alleviate a global food crisis in return for facilitation of Russian and Belarusian exports of potash fertiliser, currently restricted under sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. read more

But Peskov said Ukrainian ports were heavily mined, and that removing the mines would be a very complex operation.

