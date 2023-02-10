Quake-hit Syrians cry for aid

World+Biz

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 07:15 pm

Related News

Quake-hit Syrians cry for aid

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Syrian father and quake survivor, Jomaa Biazid, reunites with his one-and-a-half-year-old son Ibrahim for the first time since the quake, in Azaz, Syria February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Syrian father and quake survivor, Jomaa Biazid, reunites with his one-and-a-half-year-old son Ibrahim for the first time since the quake, in Azaz, Syria February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

People of the north-west Syria are spending their days on empty stomachs waiting for emergency aid.

Volunteers and organisations who are carrying out rescue operations in Syria's opposition-held region expressed their disappointment and despair over the delay in international response, reports the BBC

Since the twin earthquakes rocked the area, only one UN aid convoy reached aid into the area on Thursday. However, the convoy was scheduled prior to the earthquake, and did not include specialist rescue equipment. 

Hospitals exhausted by the years-long war are struggling to treat survivors. 

The hospitals do not have medical supplies to cover even 20% of the people of the earthquake-stricken region, said Dr Mohamed Hassoun, who was working in Syria in the days after the quake. 

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme on Friday said its stocks in north-west Syria are depleting fast where some 90% of the population depends on humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, President Bashar al-Assad met rescue workers at the site of a collapsed building in government-held Aleppo, reports BBC.

This is the first time, he visited to an area affected by the earthquake.

The Syrian civil defence, know as the White Helmets, operates in rebel-held areas. It says the situation in north-west Syria is "absolutely catastrophic".

Much of Aleppo was destroyed in a civil war, which broke out in 2011, when a peaceful uprising against Assad turned into violence. A brutal crackdown by security forces triggered the conflict that destroyed cities, left thousands of people dead and displaced millions.

Top News

Syria earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

1h | Events
The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

7h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

10h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday