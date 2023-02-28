Besiktas fans throw toys on field for children affected by earthquake

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has crossed 50,000.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Besiktas fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch during Sunday's match against Antalyaspor to donate to children impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The Turkish Super Lig game, which ended 0-0, was paused after 4 minutes and 17 seconds to allow fans to throw the gifts onto the pitch.

The earthquake first struck Turkey on 6 February at 4:17 am.

"Our fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys on the ground of Vodafone Park to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region to cheer them up," Besiktas said in a club statement.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has crossed 50,000.

Ghana winger Christian Atsu was among the victims, having been found dead on 18 February under the building where he lived in southern Turkey.

