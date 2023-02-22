Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 11:12 am
A view shows damages by the deadly earthquake earlier this month inside a hospital which is supported by Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) in al-Dana town at rebel-held Idlib, Syria February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A view shows damages by the deadly earthquake earlier this month inside a hospital which is supported by Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) in al-Dana town at rebel-held Idlib, Syria February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

As a nurse working near the frontlines of the Syrian war, Ibrahim Zeidan endured many desperate moments including when shelling destroyed a hospital, leaving him trapped by rubble.

But he says an earthquake which hit the region on Feb. 6 has proved the most difficult challenge yet for medics in the rebel-held region, overwhelming health facilities already battered by more than a decade of conflict.

The night of the disaster, Zeidan oversaw the evacuation of infants from the hospital where he was working in the town of al-Dana. CCTV footage from the hospital showed masonry falling and equipment shaking as the quake struck.

"We had children on oxygen, so we couldn't provide for them nor find an available place, as all hospitals were full," said Zeidan, 33, describing how the children in intensive care were loaded into a car and driven off to other hospitals.

"The earthquake was the hardest thing we have ever experienced because everything was lost - electricity, oxygen, the heating for the children," he said in an interview at a hospital in al-Qah, where he has been working since the quake.

More than 4,500 people have been reported killed and 8,300 people injured by the earthquake in northwest Syria, according to the United Nations - the bulk of the casualties reported from Syria, a country fractured by civil war since 2011.

Hospitals in the rebel-held northwest have been shelled repeatedly in the war: in 2019, more than 60 medical facilities were struck in a six-month period in the northwest Idlib area, and appeared to have been deliberately targeted by government-affiliated forces, a U.N. rights spokesman said at the time.

Zeidan previously worked at a hospital that operated out of a cave in the Kafr Zeita region of the rebel-held northwest.

Known as the "cave hospital", it was hit repeatedly. Zeidan said he left that hospital in 2018 as government forces were close to capturing the area. The Syrian government has denied hitting civilian targets such as hospitals.

CRACKED WALLS

The hospital at al-Dana emerged from the ruins of another health facility that was shelled in the conflict.

It was established with staff and equipment transferred from the hospital in the town of Atarib, which was badly damaged in 2020 during a government military campaign, said Ayman Al Hussein, the medical coordinator.

"The first moments following the earthquake were catastrophic, as it was full of patients and medical personnel," Hussein said.

"All the patients were discharged to nearby hospitals."

The hospital at al-Dana has been empty since the earthquake.

The words "Unsafe" and "Unfit for work" have been painted in red next the entrance. Cracked walls and piles of masonry point to the power of the earthquake.

"There are walls that need to be removed completely ... much of the equipment is out of operation, especially the operating theatre," he said.

Until the quake, the hospital - which is supported by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) - had been serving a region with a population of some 600,000 people, and around 750 babies a month are delivered there, said Hussein.

The biggest challenge was that the hospital would be out of operation for a month for repairs, he said. "This will cause more pressure on the surrounding hospitals."

Syria earthquake / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beekeepers contact the crop farmers beforehand and rent a piece of land beside the croplands where they set up the artificial beehives. Photo: Mumit M

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

4h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

17h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

23h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

18h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

20h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat