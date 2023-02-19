Turkey likely to wrap up earthquake rescue operations today

Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The rescue operations in earthquake-torn Turkey are most likely to be ended on Sunday (19 Feb) evening, said the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Yunis Sezar in a press conference on Saturday said the operations that have been going on for two weeks have already ended in most provinces, reports Al Jazeera.

The death toll due to the earthquakes rose to 40,642, Sezar also mentioned.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's southeast and neighbouring Syria on 6 Feb, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving more than a million people homeless along with an economic cost expected to run into billions of dollars.

