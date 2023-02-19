Turkey likely to wrap up earthquake rescue operations today

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

Turkey likely to wrap up earthquake rescue operations today

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 06:34 pm
Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The rescue operations in earthquake-torn Turkey are most likely to be ended on Sunday (19 Feb) evening, said the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). 

Yunis Sezar in a press conference on Saturday said the operations that have been going on for two weeks have already ended in most provinces, reports Al Jazeera. 

The death toll due to the earthquakes rose to 40,642, Sezar also mentioned.  

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey's southeast and neighbouring Syria on 6 Feb, killing more than 45,000 people and leaving more than a million people homeless along with an economic cost expected to run into billions of dollars.
 

Top News

Turkey Earthquake / Syria earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

11h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

9h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

2h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

2h | TBS World
Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike