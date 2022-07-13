Pope names women to bishops advisory committee for first time

Italian nun Sister Raffaella Petrini, who is the first woman to be appointed as the number two position in the governorship of Vatican City, is greeted by Pope Francis in this undated handout photo released by the Vatican on November 5, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Italian nun Sister Raffaella Petrini, who is the first woman to be appointed as the number two position in the governorship of Vatican City, is greeted by Pope Francis in this undated handout photo released by the Vatican on November 5, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis has named three women, two nuns and a laywoman, to a previously all-male committee that advises him in selecting the world's bishop's, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

He had disclosed the decision in an exclusive interview with Reuters earlier this month, explaining he wanted to give women more top-level positions in the Holy See. 

The three women are sister Raffaella Petrini, currently the deputy governor of the Vatican City, French nun Yvonne Reungoat and laywoman Maria Lia Zervino, head of the association of women's catholic organisations UMOFC.

