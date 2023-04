FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis on Sunday called for dialogue between warring military factions in Sudan as a bloody outbreak of fighting entered a second week.

"Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan, that is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume," he said during traditional Sunday prayers in Saint Peter's square.