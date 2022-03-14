Over 2,400 civilians died in Mariupol since Russian invaded, EU says

An aeriel view shows smoke rising as an armoured vehicle is shot at next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Azov Mariupol/Handout via REUTERS

More than 2,400 civilians have been killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol since Russia invaded the country last month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Borrell, speaking at a news conference in Skopje, said that more than 2.6 million people have fled Ukraine and the number of refugees could swell to 4-5 million.