EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
18 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 05:12 pm

Related News

EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza

Reuters
18 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 05:12 pm
Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, 5 March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, 5 March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Israel is provoking famine in Gaza and using starvation as a weapon of war, an accusation Israel's foreign minister rejected.

"In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine, affecting thousands of people," Borrell said at the opening of a conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza in Brussels.

"This is unacceptable. Starvation is used as a weapon of war. Israel is provoking famine."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz in a response urged Borrell to "stop attacking Israel and recognize our right to self-defense against Hamas' crimes".

Katz in a post on X said Israel allowed "extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help", but that help was "violently disturbed" by Hamas militants with "collaboration" by the UN's aid agency UNRWA.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / European Union / Josep Borrell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

13m | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

4h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

5h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

Merger MoU signed: Padma Bank depositors can withdraw money from Exim Bank

1h | Videos
One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

2h | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

4h | Videos
Rupchada Tandoori

Rupchada Tandoori

3h | Videos