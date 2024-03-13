Hunger being used 'as a war arm' in Gaza, EU's Borrell charges

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 10:38 am

European Union&#039;s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon&#039;s caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon 6 January 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief has made a statement criticising the blockade preventing aid from reaching the Gaza Strip.

"Starvation is being used as a war arm," Borrell told the United Nations Security Council in New York on Tuesday(12 March), DPA International reports.

Help by sea or from the air is only an alternative to the natural routes over land, which have been artificially closed.

Borrell spoke at a meeting on UN-EU cooperation in New York.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip are at acute risk of famine as a result of the war.

According to the World Food Programme, deliveries to some parts of the region are hardly possible. Volunteers were also hindered and convoys were looted.

The Gaza war was triggered by the devastating terrorist attack by the militant Palestinian Hamas movement and other groups on 7 October, in which attackers from the Gaza Strip killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took many hostages.

 

