Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was victim of child trafficking

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:33 am

Related News

Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was victim of child trafficking

The 39-year-old Briton, who was born in Somalia, added his name had been changed to Mohamed Farah from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to Britain by a woman he had never met before

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:33 am
Former British track athlete Mo Farah attends the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Former British track athlete Mo Farah attends the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah was brought to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine and was forced to do housework and childcare in exchange for food, he told the BBC.

The 39-year-old Briton, who was born in Somalia, added his name had been changed to Mohamed Farah from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents used to fly him to Britain by a woman he had never met before.

Once he arrived in the UK, the woman took him to her home in Hounslow, west London, and tore apart a paper with the contact details of his relatives. Her family did not allow him to go to school until the age of 12.

"For years I just kept blocking it out, but you can only block it out for so long," he said in the BBC documentary, which will be broadcast this week.

"Often I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry. The only thing I could do to get away from this (living situation) was to get out and run."

His physical education teacher Alan Watkinson contacted social services and helped him find a foster family in the Somali community after Farah told him what he was going through.

"I felt like a lot of stuff was lifted off my shoulders, and I felt like me. That's when Mo came out - the real Mo," Farah said.

"I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did. It just shows how lucky I was.

"What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run."

He said in May his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the London 10,000 metre race and ruled out taking part in this month's World Championships.

Top News

Mo Farah / Human Traffficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

11h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

13h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

14h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

11m | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

16m | Videos
After seven years, rawhide traders get some relief due to fair prices

After seven years, rawhide traders get some relief due to fair prices

11h | Videos
Who will benefit from the protracted war?

Who will benefit from the protracted war?

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south