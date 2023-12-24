303 Indian passengers on flight connected to human trafficking grounded in France

World+Biz

Reuters
24 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 11:14 am

Related News

303 Indian passengers on flight connected to human trafficking grounded in France

The flight landed at Vatry on Thursday for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when French police intervened

Reuters
24 December, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 11:14 am
A sign to respect social distancing is seen at deserted check-in desks at Nice international airport as France closed its borders to travellers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A sign to respect social distancing is seen at deserted check-in desks at Nice international airport as France closed its borders to travellers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Eleven unaccompanied minors were among 303 Indian passengers on a plane grounded in France, a source close to the Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday, as an investigation into suspected human trafficking continues.

Emergency services in Marne, north east France, installed makeshift beds for the stranded passengers, who were given access to toilets and showers and provided meals and hot drinks in the hall of Vatry airport, a spokeswoman for the Marne prefect's office said in a statement.

Officials from the Indian general consulate were visiting them regularly, she added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The flight, which was operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines and bound for Nicaragua, landed at Vatry on Thursday for a technical stopover en route from Dubai when French police intervened, the prefect's office said on Friday.

It said a judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip had been launched, with a unit specialising in organised crime investigating suspected human trafficking.

The source close to the Paris prosecutor's office said the 11 unaccompanied minors had been given "ad-hoc tutors" by French authorities.

The source added that two passengers who were held for questioning were still in police custody on Saturday. The prosecutor's office had said on Friday that authorities had been tipped off by an anonymous informant.

A lawyer representing Legend Airlines said on Saturday the plane's crew had been released after questioning.

"The members of the crew have been questioned, the questioning has ended and they are all free to move. None has been put in custody," Liliana Bakayoko told BFM TV.

The flight was chartered by a "trusted" client, Bakayoko said, adding that it was a non-European company which the airline did not want to name.

Legend Airlines did not understand why the plane had been grounded, she added.

The Indian embassy in Paris and the Indian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to request for comment on Saturday.

South Asia / Europe

Human Traffficking / India / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

3h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

13h | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

14h | Multimedia
EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

16h | Multimedia
“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

17h | Multimedia