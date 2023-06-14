Nigeria: More than 100 feared dead after boat capsizes

The Niger is one of Nigeria's largest river. Photo: DW

The search for survivors after a boat capsized in the Niger River earlier this week was underway Wednesday.

The accident is feared to have led to the deaths of more than 100 people, including children, officials said.

Vessel carrying wedding guests

The vessel capsized in the river Niger in Kwara state early Monday, police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said. The boat was carrying people returning from a wedding in neighbouring Niger state.

"The boat was overloaded and close to 300 persons were in it. While they were coming, the boat hit a big log inside the water and split into two," Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief added.

The accident happened at 3am local time on Monday, so it was a few hours before rescuers responded.

Around 100 people had been rescued so far, according to police spokesman Ajayi.

The Niger is one of Nigeria's largest rivers. Boat accidents are common in remote communities across Nigeria where locally made vessels are commonly used for transportation.

Authorities cite overloading as the cause of most boat accidents.