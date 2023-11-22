Mounting Myanmar clashes displace nearly 300,000 people, UN Says

World+Biz

Bloomberg
22 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Mounting Myanmar clashes displace nearly 300,000 people, UN Says

Resistance groups said they have seized many junta bases and some towns near the border with China.

Bloomberg
22 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:27 pm
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees receive food from villagers on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province of Indonesia, on November 22, 2023. AFP
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees receive food from villagers on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province of Indonesia, on November 22, 2023. AFP

An escalating conflict between Myanmar's military and ethnic groups seeking autonomy is now "the largest in scale and most extensive geographically" since the 2021 coup, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

More than 286,000 people have fled their homes since an alliance of ethnic armies launched an offensive in northern Shan State in late October, the UN agency said in a report. The fighting has since spread to other regions, killing 187 civilians and injuring 246 others, it said. 

"Armed clashes have expanded into more areas, including densely populated urban centers, posing a heightened risk to the safety and security of civilian populations across the country," the agency said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The clashes, some near the border with China, had prompted calls from Beijing for a cease-fire and illustrates the challenges that Myanmar's ruling junta faces in controlling the country nearly three years after a coup. The acting leader of Myanmar's government-in-exile, Duwa Lashi La said in September that resistance forces were in control of about 60% of the Southeast Asian nation's territory and poised to threaten the junta in key strongholds.

Key transport routes in townships where fightings rage have been blocked by the military and rebel groups, trapping hundreds of people, the UN said. With the closure of some roads, waterways and airports amid continued interruption of telecommunication services, movement of people and essential goods were severely restricted, it said.

Resistance groups said they have seized many junta bases and some towns near the border with China. The Ta'ang National Liberation Army recently accused the military of using a "toxic gas" during an attack near a town in northern Shan State, an accusation denied by the state media. 

The violence is intensifying as the Myanmar military led by Min Aung Hlaing — facing a weak economy and growing signs of dissent within his regime — struggles to keep up with a multi-front conflict from armed ethnic groups.

South Asia

Rohingya / Bangladesh / Teknaf / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

2h | Panorama
On 1 December 1920, as Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College transformed into Aligarh Muslim University, the Old Boys’ Association also evolved into Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association. Graphics: TBS

The 70-year legacy of Aligarh Old Boys' Association of Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

1d | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

40m | TBS World
Market price is increasing due to currency value!

Market price is increasing due to currency value!

1h | TBS Economy
Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

1h | TBS Economy
Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

17h | TBS World