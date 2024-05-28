Jamaat sends fruits as gifts to Khaleda

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sent seasonal fruits, including mangoes and lychees, as gifts to BNP chief Khaleda Zia and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday (27 May) night.

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman dispatched the fruits to the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, delivered by his representative Golam Mawla around 9 pm, said Khaleda's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

ABM Abdus Sattar, personal secretary to the BNP chairperson, received the fruits.

For quite some time, there has been a noticeable gap between BNP and Jamaat, especially since BNP dissolved the 20-party alliance to carry out a simultaneous movement with many other parties, including some left-leaning ones. BNP has now been making efforts to bridge the gap and unite both right and left-leaning parties to take to the streets with fresh vigor against the government.

Jamaat's gesture of sending fruit gifts to BNP's leadership signifies a potential renewal of ties between the two parties.