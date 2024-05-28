Jamaat sends fruits as gifts to Khaleda

Politics

UNB
28 May, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:26 am

Related News

Jamaat sends fruits as gifts to Khaleda

Jamaat's gesture of sending fruit gifts to BNP's leadership signifies a potential renewal of ties between the two parties.

UNB
28 May, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:26 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sent seasonal fruits, including mangoes and lychees, as gifts to BNP chief Khaleda Zia and its acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday (27 May) night.

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman dispatched the fruits to the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, delivered by his representative Golam Mawla around 9 pm, said Khaleda's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar.

ABM Abdus Sattar, personal secretary to the BNP chairperson, received the fruits.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For quite some time, there has been a noticeable gap between BNP and Jamaat, especially since BNP dissolved the 20-party alliance to carry out a simultaneous movement with many other parties, including some left-leaning ones. BNP has now been making efforts to bridge the gap and unite both right and left-leaning parties to take to the streets with fresh vigor against the government.

Jamaat's gesture of sending fruit gifts to BNP's leadership signifies a potential renewal of ties between the two parties.

Bangladesh

Jamaat / Bangladesh / Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

17h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

13h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

3h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

1h | Videos
Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

Hundreds of Bangladeshi expatriates in Dubai are received remittance award

2h | Videos
How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

How the China-Taiwan dispute began?

3h | Videos