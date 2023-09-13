Morocco earthquake damages historic mountain mosque

World+Biz

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 10:45 am

Related News

Morocco earthquake damages historic mountain mosque

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 10:45 am
A man walks near Tinmel Mosque, which was damaged by the deadly earthquake, in Tinmel, Morocco, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man walks near Tinmel Mosque, which was damaged by the deadly earthquake, in Tinmel, Morocco, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Morocco's deadly earthquake badly damaged one of the most important historical sites in the High Atlas mountains, an earth-and-stone mosque built by a medieval dynasty that conquered North Africa and Spain.

Moroccan media reported that parts of the Tinmel Mosque had collapsed. Photographs circulating online, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed tumbled walls, a half-fallen tower and large piles of debris.

Responding to a Reuters question about the reported damage to Tinmel, a Moroccan Culture Ministry source said "the ministry has decided to restore it and will make budget for it", without giving details.

The 12th-century mosque was built where the Almohad dynasty established its first capital in a remote Atlas valley before going on to seize Marrakech, proclaim its leader Caliph, and march on across the region propelled by religious zeal.

A view shows Tinmel Mosque which was damaged by the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A view shows Tinmel Mosque which was damaged by the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO said it had heard of "very important destructions to the Tinmel Mosque", which it added had been proposed for listing as a World Heritage site, but added it was still waiting to send a team to assess the damage.

At least 2,000 people have died in the 6.8-magnitude quake, the most destructive in the area since at least 1900. It struck on Friday night, ruining traditional buildings across the High Atlas and collapsing mud-brick and stone houses in many villages seen by Reuters.

The quake also caused damage to the old city of Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where a minaret toppled over and parts of the historic city walls collapsed along with some traditional houses.

Morocco earthquake / Morocco / Tinmel Mosque / historical place

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

1h | Panorama
No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

19h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

15h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

14h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

16h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

21h | TBS World