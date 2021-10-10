Mesmerising Bangladesh showcased in this year’s Drone Photo Awards

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 10:45 am

Mesmerising Bangladesh showcased in this year’s Drone Photo Awards

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Photo: MD TANVEER HASSAN ROHAN
Photo: MD TANVEER HASSAN ROHAN

The winning images of this year's Drone Photo Awards capture a dizzyingly fantastic view of the world.

Among the thousands of entries from 105 countries and 2,900 professional and amateur photographers, there were photos featuring magnificent Bangladesh.

Md Tanveer Hassan Rohan, a freelance photographer from New York, told KVPR, "I try to find a place where I can see the area from the top, like a rooftop. It allows me to really see that location."

He got his first drone when commercial drones became available. He said, "I try to avoid gathering where many photographers fly drones. Sometimes I go to unknown places and fly my drone from a safe location to see what I can find."

One of those places is the courtyard of a chilli factory in Bogura, Bangladesh, a little over 100 miles from where Rohan grew up in Dhaka. His photo "Red Chiles Harvesting" captures two lines of women sitting underneath umbrellas as they sort through a carpet of bright red chiles to be dried and preserved.

Photo: SUJON ADHIKARY
Photo: SUJON ADHIKARY

Another photograph which was selected as one of the "highly commended" images from this year's Drone Photo Contest, is captured by Sujon Adhikary. The photo showing women collecting water from a dry riverbed was captured in Khulna.

