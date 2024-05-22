Meet Nikesh Arora, Indian-origin CEO who is second-highest paid in the world

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:21 pm

Related News

Meet Nikesh Arora, Indian-origin CEO who is second-highest paid in the world

Nikesh Arora is an alumnus of Delhi's Air Force Public School and was also Google's chief business officer.

Hindustan Times
22 May, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:21 pm
Indian entrepreneur and former Softbank president Nikesh Arora (L) and Ayesha Thapar arrive at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP
Indian entrepreneur and former Softbank president Nikesh Arora (L) and Ayesha Thapar arrive at the Tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP

Palo Alto Networks' CEO Indian-born Nikesh Arora is the second highest paid top boss in the US as per The Wall Street Journal's list.

Nikesh Arora's total compensation reached $151.43 million, primarily from stock options, as per the list which also featured other Indian-descent executives among high earners.

At the top of the list is Hock Tan of Broadcom with earnings of $162 million.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among those of Indian-origin, 17 made it into the top 500- Shantanu Narayen of Adobe notably at number 11 with a compensation of $44.93 million.

Sanjay Malhotra (Micron Technology), Ajei Gopal (Ansys), and Reshma Kewalramani (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) ranked within the top 120 as per the list. 

Nikesh Arora's salary in comparison to Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai

Other tech giants like Tesla's Elon Musk and Alphabet's Sundar Pichai also opted for non-traditional compensation structures in 2023.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has not received compensation, Sundar Pichai Pichai earned $8.80 million and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta took home $24.40 million, it was reported. 

Who is Nikesh Arora?

Nikesh Arora is an alumnus of Delhi's Air Force Public School and was also Google's chief business officer.

He left Google in 2014 and made headlines by leading SoftBank in Japan with a record-breaking compensation package.

Since 2018, he's been at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

List highlights other Indian-descent bosses

The report highlighted achievements of Arvind Krishna (IBM), Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman (Enphase Energy), Sanjiv Lamba (Linde), among other Indian-descent leaders.

CEO / Indian-origin / highest paid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

7h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

6h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

26m | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

51m | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

1h | Videos
Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

2h | Videos