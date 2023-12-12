JPMorgan to outsource $500 bln custody business in Hong Kong, Taiwan: sources

World+Biz

Reuters
12 December, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 11:15 am

Related News

JPMorgan to outsource $500 bln custody business in Hong Kong, Taiwan: sources

The Wall Street bank, the world's third-largest global custodian, is in the process of selecting another bank to take over the local custodian operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan

Reuters
12 December, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 11:15 am
JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co&#039;s international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS file photo
JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS file photo

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) is set to outsource the operations of its local custody business in Hong Kong and Taiwan with Citigroup (C.N), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) in the race for the mandate, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Wall Street bank, the world's third-largest global custodian, is in the process of selecting another bank to take over the local custodian operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan, said the sources.

Financial details of the deal were not immediately known.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Local custody business takes care of transactions and runs the book for clients when they access certain market. Global custody, in contrast, manages cross-border investments with a vast network and holds the relationship with clients.

JPMorgan has around $520 billion worth of client assets under custody (AUC) as a local custodian in those two North Asian markets, said a third source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The bank will continue to provide global custody services in those two markets.

The bank is aiming to complete the transition in Hong Kong and Taiwan to another bank by the end of next year, the third source said.

That move would mark its exit from the local custodian business in the Asia Pacific region, said the first two sources.

JPMorgan in recent years exited lower-margin local custodian business from other markets in Asia Pacific including Australia and South Korea. Falling custodian assets had made it less lucrative, the two sources said.

All sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Spokespersons for JPMorgan, HSBC, Citi, and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Top News / USA / Global Economy

JP Morgan / Taiwan / hong kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

4h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

4h | Panorama
How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

How Democracies Die: The tragic paradox of the electoral route to authoritarianism

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

12bn dollars of exports did not back: BB

1h | TBS Economy
Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

Girona's Champions League hopes are still in stake

17h | TBS SPORTS
How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

How much Manchester United will earn from Champions League

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

Bangladeshi textile millers seek loan concession, increased LC limit

14h | TBS Economy