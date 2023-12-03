Israeli air strike in Gaza kills prominent scientist Sufyan Tayeh: Palestinian ministry

03 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 06:37 pm

Israeli air strike in Gaza kills prominent scientist Sufyan Tayeh: Palestinian ministry

In 2021, Professor Sufian Tayeh was classified as one of two percent of the best researchers in the world

Sufian Tayeh, the chairman of the Islamic University in Gaza. Photo Palestine Chronicle
Sufian Tayeh, the chairman of the Islamic University in Gaza. Photo Palestine Chronicle

An Israeli air strike targeting the neighborhood of Al-Faluja, 30 km (18 miles) northeast of Gaza City, has killed prominent Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family, the Palestinian Higher Education ministry announced on Saturday. Tayeh, who was president of the Islamic University of Gaza, was a leading researcher in physics and applied mathematics.

In 2021, Professor Sufian Tayeh was classified as one of two percent of the best researchers in the world, according to Quds News Network.
Professor Tayeh was a prominent Palestinian scientist and the president of the Islamic University of Gaza, the Strip's leading academic institution.

The Palestinian scientist is not the first educator or academic to be killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. His killing, however, has sent shockwaves across the academic community throughout the region.

In 2021, he was classified as one of two percent of the best researchers in the world, according to Quds News Network. 

Indeed, Tayeh's research has been recognized internationally, including by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

