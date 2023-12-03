Israeli air strike in Gaza kills prominent scientist Sufyan Tayeh: Palestinian ministry

An Israeli air strike targeting the neighborhood of Al-Faluja, 30 km (18 miles) northeast of Gaza City, has killed prominent Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family, the Palestinian Higher Education ministry announced on Saturday. Tayeh, who was president of the Islamic University of Gaza, was a leading researcher in physics and applied mathematics.

The Palestinian scientist is not the first educator or academic to be killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

The Palestinian scientist is not the first educator or academic to be killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. His killing, however, has sent shockwaves across the academic community throughout the region.

Indeed, Tayeh's research has been recognized internationally, including by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).