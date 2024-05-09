Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from Golan Heights towards Damascus outskirts

Middle East

Reuters
09 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 02:00 pm

Related News

Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from Golan Heights towards Damascus outskirts

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the 7 October  attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israeli territory

Reuters
09 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 02:00 pm
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Syrian air defences on Thursday shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards Damascus' outskirts targeting a building in the countryside, Syria's defence ministry said. 

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the 7 October  attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israeli territory. 

On 1 April, an Israeli strike targeted the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, killing a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps as well as other military officers, triggering Iran's first direct attack on Israeli territory. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Israel has also been trading fire across its northern border with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

 

Top News / World+Biz

syria / Israel / missile attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

33m | Videos
Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

1h | Videos
Various initiatives to save wildlife

Various initiatives to save wildlife

2h | Videos
Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

3h | Videos