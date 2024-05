Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from Golan Heights towards Damascus outskirts

Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Syrian air defences on Thursday shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards Damascus' outskirts targeting a building in the countryside, Syria's defence ministry said.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the 7 October attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.

On 1 April, an Israeli strike targeted the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, killing a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps as well as other military officers, triggering Iran's first direct attack on Israeli territory.

Israel has also been trading fire across its northern border with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.