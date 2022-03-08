Irish MP lashes out at the "utter hypocrisy" in response to conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine

National flag of Ireland flies above the President's residence, ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis, in Dublin, Ireland, August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Richard Boyd Barrett, an Irish politician, has recently called out Ireland's "utter hypocrisy" in regards to its response to global conflicts.

He mentioned the multiple sanctions placed on Russia for invading Ukraine while Isreal faces no consequences for the "70 years of oppression" in Palestine.

Palestinians are treated as an inferiour race. Denied access to food and water. And yet no sanctions on Israel for its apartheid regime. Utter hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/rDI3LtVaJ3— Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) March 3, 2022

"You're happy to correctly use the most strong and robust language to describe the crimes of [Russia's] Vladimir Putin against humanity," he said, "but you will not use the same strength of language when it comes to describing Israel's treatment of Palestinians."

Although the Palestinian case is being documented by human rights organizations, the possibility of sanctions against Isreal is still being argued, he said.

Barrett also pointed out the irony of not calling Israel's actions an "apartheid."'

"You do not even want to use the word apartheid, never mind [imposing] sanctions," he said.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air, and sea on 24 February in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.