India's vehicle sales climb 19% in festive season: dealers' body

World+Biz

Reuters
28 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

India's vehicle sales climb 19% in festive season: dealers' body

boosted mainly by strong demand for two wheelers in rural areas, an auto dealers' body said on Tuesday.

Reuters
28 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:12 pm
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu God Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a scooter, on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu God Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a scooter, on the eve of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Vehicle sales in India rose 19% during a 42-day festive season, boosted mainly by strong demand for two wheelers in rural areas, an auto dealers' body said on Tuesday.

Indians generally make big-ticket purchases on items like vehicles during the festive season, which kicked off in mid-October this year and ran till Nov. 25.

Two-wheeler sales surged about 21% in the period to 2.9 million units, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Record-breaking sales were reported in several categories, with rural areas particularly contributing to the surge in two-wheeler purchases," FADA, which provides monthly data on dealer sales, said in a statement.

Two-wheeler makers' sakes to dealers inched closer to pre-pandemic volumes in October due to strong festive demand and discounts on entry-level models, data showed earlier this month.

Sales of three wheelers advanced 41%, while those of passenger vehicles (PVs) climbed around 10% to 547,246 units, FADA added.

"Tractors, which saw an 8.3% decrease in sales during Navratri, made a remarkable recovery, ending the festive period with only a 0.5% decrease," FADA said.

Tractor sales, a key indicator of rural economy, slipped 0.4% following a 10% fall in September.

Caution remains around PV inventories as original equipment manufacturers continue to push further dispatch, keeping inventory rate at near all-time highs, FADA said, adding that sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were the most-demanded.

Top News / South Asia

India / car / Sales

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

49m | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

1h | Panorama
Students that passes HSC recently are preparing for their forthcoming university admission test at a coaching centre in the capital. Photo: Courtesy

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

2h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

1h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

3h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

5h | TBS World
Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

Southeast Asia’s first luxury bus hotel in Singapore

5h | TBS Stories