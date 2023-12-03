Hillary Clinton at COP28 climate talks calls for insurance reform

03 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 05:45 pm

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers remarks during the unveiling of her portrait, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on Sunday for reform of the insurance sector, where companies are increasingly withdrawing assistance against climate shocks.

Lower-income countries and workers in nations most affected by climate change are struggling to access insurance to help protect them from economic shocks.

"We need to rethink the insurance industry," Clinton said during a panel on women and climate resiliency. "Insurance companies are pulling out of so many places. They're not insuring homes. They're not insuring businesses."

Clinton earlier this year joined the Arsht-Rock Foundation Resilience Center as a global ambassador on heat, health and gender. The center has pioneered new forms of so-called parametric insurance that offer payments once disasters hit a pre-set extreme.

During Sunday's discussion, Clinton recalled meeting Indian women who described working outdoors in construction, farming or desert salt flats, forced to work in "almost unbearable conditions" because they had no economic alternatives.

But "as the climate changes, as storms increase and drought and heat increase," she said, "it's not just ... poor, hard-working women in India. It's people everywhere who are going to be left out with no backup, no insurance for their business or their home."

