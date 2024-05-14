Airbus VP meets Saber to discuss role of satellite tech in monitoring env changes, climate 

Bangladesh

BSS
14 May, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 07:51 pm

Saber commended Airbus for its leadership in satellite technology and welcomed the prospect of strengthened cooperation between Airbus and Bangladesh in the field of environmental monitoring and climate resilience

Wouter van Wersch, executive vice president of Airbus, held a meeting with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on 14 May at the Secretariat. Photo: BSS
Wouter van Wersch, executive vice president of Airbus, held a meeting with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury on 14 May at the Secretariat. Photo: BSS

Highlighting the critical role of satellite technology in monitoring the environmental changes and climate phenomena, Wouter van Wersch, executive vice president of Airbus, held a meeting with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury.

During the meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat today (14 May), French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy emphasised the collaborative efforts between Airbus and Bangladesh in leveraging advanced satellite technology for environmental stewardship.

According to a ministry press release, Saber commended Airbus for its leadership in satellite technology and welcomed the prospect of strengthened cooperation between Airbus and Bangladesh in the field of environmental monitoring and climate resilience. 

He said satellite technology has emerged as a pivotal tool in the global efforts to monitor and address environmental challenges ranging from tracking deforestation and biodiversity loss to assessing climate patterns and supporting disaster management initiatives.

During the meeting, discussions centred on the latest advancements in satellite technology developed by Airbus, aimed at enhancing the precision and scope of environmental monitoring. 

They underscored Airbus's commitment to leveraging innovation for sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Wersch expressed Airbus's readiness to collaborate with Bangladesh in harnessing satellite technology to address pressing environmental concerns.

 He emphasised the importance of partnerships between government, industry, and international stakeholders in tackling complex environmental issues.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to exploring concrete avenues for collaboration, leveraging satellite technology to support Bangladesh's efforts towards a greener and more resilient future. 

