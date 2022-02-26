Heaviest fighting in Ukraine is 'in and around Kharkiv,' senior US defense official says

The heaviest fighting in Ukraine is "in and around Kharkiv," CNN reported citiing a senior US defense official on Saturday.

The official said the US saw "stiff resistance on the northern advance towards Kyiv," as well. "But the heaviest fighting we still assess is in and around Kharkiv," the official added.

Russian forces are facing the resistance to their invasion in the northern part of Ukraine along two axes, the official said: "down towards Kyiv and generally from Belgorod towards Khakriv."

Russian forces are facing "less resistance in the south," the official added.