Wall St opens at record high on strong jobs report, Pfizer Covid-19 pill cheer
Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as data showing strong jobs growth in October, coupled with positive earnings and Pfizer's Covid-19 pill update, boosted sentiment about economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.52 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 36,268.75.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.20 points, or 0.41%, at 4,699.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.25 points, or 0.40%, to 16,003.56 at the opening bell.