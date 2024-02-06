Wall Street snubs China for India in a historic markets shift

Capital flows reflect the enthusiasm. In the US exchange-traded fund market, the main fund buying Indian stocks received record inflows in the final quarter of 2023, while the four largest China funds combined saw outflows of almost $800 million. Active bond funds have put 50 cents to work in India for every dollar they pulled from China since 2022, according to EPFR data.

In mid-January, India briefly overtook Hong Kong to become the world's fourth-largest equity market. To some investors, the South Asian nation will only rise higher. Morgan Stanley predicts India's stock market will become the third-largest by 2030. Its weight in the MSCI Inc.'s benchmark for developing-market equities is at an all-time high of 18%, even as China's share has shrunk to its lowest on record at 24.8%.

"In terms of index weights, China would be lower and India bigger," said Mark Matthews, the Singapore-based head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, which launched its first-ever India fund last year. "That's the direction."

Japan's retail investors, who have traditionally favored the US, are also warming up to the country. Five of their India-focused mutual funds now feature among the top 20 by inflows. Assets at the largest — Nomura Indian Stock Fund — are at a four-year high.

Hedge funds including Marshall Wace point to India's strong growth and relative political stability as reasons to remain optimistic about consistent pockets of growth, even if the broader market still has expensive valuations.

Karma Capital, which manages money in India for institutions like Norges Bank, says US investors are especially eager to enter and learn more about the market. Rajnish Girdhar, the fund's chief executive, recalled one client responding with unusual speed to several India queries.

"We would send something Friday and before we returned Monday morning, she'd have responded, which means she was working on the weekend," he said.

Old Rivalry

India has capitalized on changing power dynamics with China, a decades-long rival.

These efforts are part of Modi's plan to sell India as the world's new growth engine. The government will boost infrastructure spending by 11% to 11.1 trillion rupees ($134 billion) in the coming fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week in her interim budget speech.

If China is viewed as a threat to the Western global order, India is regarded as a potential counterweight — a country increasingly equipped to assert itself as a viable manufacturing alternative to Beijing. Nations like the US see the need to have strong business ties with India, even though they've criticized the country's tax policies. India now accounts for more than 7% of the iPhone's global output and is pouring trillions of rupees into upgrading infrastructure.

"The investment cycle is picking up with public capital expenditure and infrastructure initiatives," said Jitania Kandhari, deputy chief investment officer for solutions and multi-asset group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

India is also building a vast ecosystem of technologies aimed at pulling many more people into the digital marketplace. Alphabet Inc.'s Google Pay plans to work with India's mobile-based payments system — which generates billions of trades every month — to expand services beyond the country.

"For the first time, you have hundreds of millions of Indians with a bank account and access to credit," said Ashish Chugh, a money manager at Loomis Sayles & Co. "This is bound to attract global companies to India — and with them global investors, too."

Priced for Perfection

Some hurdles do persist. The euphoria has made Indian equities among the most expensive in the world. The popular S&P BSE Sensex Index has almost tripled from its March 2020 low, while earnings have only about doubled. The gauge trades at more than 20 times future earnings, 27% more expensive than the average for the 2010 to 2020 period.

Stretched valuations and Beijing's recent attempts to support its markets have prompted some investors to contemplate a change in strategy. Global funds took out more than $3.1 billion from local shares in January, the largest monthly total in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"An enormous success is priced into India's markets," said Mark Williams, a fund manager at Somerset Capital Management. "But the question is how much of that is not priced in. There's certainly a risk that Indian markets can go sideways for some years."

Investors are bracing for a correction after eight straight years of annual gains in local shares. Modi is expected to win a third term in office during this year's national elections, especially after his party's sweep of recent state polls signaled existing policy will continue. But a weakened ruling party could jolt markets in the short run.

"The way the state election results have panned out it looks like we should have continuity in the government. But you never say never," said Peeyush Mittal, portfolio manager at Matthews International Capital Management LLC.

Modi's social agenda, which his critics say favors the nation's Hindu majority, also threatens stability in a country that has more than 200 million religious minorities. Turning India's potential into an economic reality that benefits all citizens is a tough ask, especially in a multilingual democracy with vast cultural differences between states.

"India still has a long way to go," said Charles Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners Ltd. "Potential peak growth is still under what China did achieve."