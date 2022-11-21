UK must focus on growth as well as inflation: Business lobby

Global Economy

BSS/AFP
21 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:16 pm

Related News

UK must focus on growth as well as inflation: Business lobby

BSS/AFP
21 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 02:16 pm
A person points to the City of London financial district from a viewing platform in London, Britain, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo
A person points to the City of London financial district from a viewing platform in London, Britain, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

The UK's recent austerity budget may avert a deeper recession, but the government must focus more on growth to improve the country's long-term prospects, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) will say Monday.

The business lobby group's director general, Tony Danker, will tell its annual conference that the government and companies need to focus on three areas to make the country more productive.

Danker will open the conference by arguing that "while fiscal credibility looks to have been restored, there are three imperatives to get the economy growing," according to a CBI press release published ahead of his speech.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government must work to unlock private investment and change rules "to overcome political barriers", with more migration needed to fill job vacancies, Danker will say.

Businesses must also show "even greater ingenuity than during Covid," he will add.

Sunak will attend the conference in Birmingham, central England, "where he'll deliver a keynote speech focussed on the subject of innovation," according to his Downing Street office.

CBI chief Danker will stress that the prime minister cannot merely concentrate on taming inflation.

"Aggressively getting inflation down is the right thing to do... and I pay tribute to the Prime Minister and Chancellor for taking the tough choices needed to achieve that.

"But what about growth? That's what the mini budget got wrong," he will say.

"Growth is good. Yet Britain's had 15 years of low growth and flatlining productivity. We can't afford a repeat."

World+Biz

UK economy / Britain / United Kingdom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

5h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

17h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

18h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'