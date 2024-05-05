Sadiq Khan wins historic third term as mayor of London

Europe

AFP
05 May, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:44 am

Related News

Sadiq Khan wins historic third term as mayor of London

Khan, 53, easily beat Tory challenger Susan Hall to scupper largely forlorn Tory hopes that they could prise the UK capital away from Labour for the first time since 2016.

AFP
05 May, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 01:44 am
Re-elected Mayor of London, Labour&#039;s Sadiq Khan speaks during the declaration for London&#039;s Mayor, at City Hall in London on May 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
Re-elected Mayor of London, Labour's Sadiq Khan speaks during the declaration for London's Mayor, at City Hall in London on May 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan on Saturday secured a record third term, dealing the Conservatives another damaging defeat in their worst local election results in recent memory months before an expected general election.

Khan, 53, easily beat Tory challenger Susan Hall to scupper largely forlorn Tory hopes that they could prise the UK capital away from Labour for the first time since 2016.

"It's been a difficult few months, we faced a campaign of non-stop negativity," Khan said in a speech after the results showed he had won 43.8% cent of the vote against 33% for Hall.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"For the last eight years, London has been swimming against the tide of a Tory (Conservative) government and now with a Labour Party that's ready to govern again under Keir Starmer, it's time for Rishi Sunak to give the public a choice."

"Thank you, London. It's the honour of my life to serve the city I love. Today is not about making history, it's about shaping our future. And I'll work relentlessly to shape a fairer, safer, greener city for every Londoner," he said separately in a post on X.

The first Muslim mayor of a Western capital when first elected then, he had been widely expected to win as Labour surge nationally and the Conservatives suffer in the polls.

In the end, he saw his margin of victory increase compared to the last contest in 2021.

It adds to a dismal set of results for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as his Tories finished a humiliating third in local council tallies after losing nearly 500 seats in voting on Thursday across England.

With Labour making huge gains, the beleaguered leader's Conservatives lost crunch mayoral races in Manchester, Liverpool, Yorkshire as well as the capital and elsewhere.

In the West Midlands, where Tory incumbent Andy Street is bidding for his own third term, votes were reportedly being recounted and too close to call.

An unexpected Tory defeat there could leave Sunak with only one notable success: its mayor winning a third term in Tees Valley, northeast England — albeit with a vastly reduced majority.

'Voters are frustrated'

Writing in Saturday's Daily Telegraph, Sunak conceded "voters are frustrated" but insisted "Labour is not winning in places they admit they need for a majority".

"We Conservatives have everything to fight for," Sunak argued.

Labour, out of power since 2010 and trounced by Boris Johnson's Conservatives at the last general election in 2019, also emphatically snatched a parliamentary seat from the Conservatives.

It seized on winning the Blackpool South constituency and other successes to demand a national vote.

"Let's turn the page on decline and usher in national renewal with Labour," party leader Keir Starmer told supporters on Saturday in the East Midlands, where the party won the mayoral race.

Sunak must order a general election be held by January 28 next year at the latest, and has said he is planning on a poll in the second half of 2024.

Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for all of Sunak's 18 months in charge, as previous Tory scandals, a cost-of-living crisis and various other issues dent the ruling party's standing.

On Thursday, they were defending nearly 1,000 council seats, many secured in 2021 when they led nationwide polls before the implosion of Johnson's premiership and his successor Liz Truss's disastrous 49-day tenure.

With almost all those results in by Saturday afternoon, they had lost close to half and finished third behind the smaller centrist opposition Liberal Democrats.

'Impetus'

If replicated in a nationwide contest, the tallies suggested Labour would win 34% of the vote, with the Tories trailing by nine points, according to the BBC.

Sky News' projection for a general election using the results predicted Labour will be the largest party but short of an overall majority.

Its by-election scalp in Blackpool — on a mammoth 26% swing — was the Conservatives' 11th such loss in this parliament, the most by any government since the late 1960s.

Speculation has been rife in Westminster that restive Tory lawmakers could use the dire local election results to try to replace him. But that prospect seems to have failed to materialise.

However, it was not all good news for Labour.

The party lost control of one local authority, and suffered some councillor losses to independents elsewhere, due to what analysts said was its stance on the Israel-Hamas fighting.

Polling expert John Curtice assessed there were concerning signs for the opposition.

"These were more elections in which the impetus to defeat the Conservatives was greater than the level of enthusiasm for Labour," he noted in the i-newspaper.

"Electorally, it is still far from clear that Sir Keir Starmer is the heir to [Tony] Blair."

Top News / World+Biz

London Mayor Sadiq Khan / United Kingdom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

17h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

4h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

5h | Videos
Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

4h | Videos
Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

9h | Videos