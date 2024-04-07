UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
07 April, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:15 am

Related News

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor

The multinational effort, involving the United States, Cyprus and other partners, will develop a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza

Reuters
07 April, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:15 am
Royal Navy vessel HMS Montrose at sea during Baltic Operations in this photo taken June 15, 2014.Photo: Reuters
Royal Navy vessel HMS Montrose at sea during Baltic Operations in this photo taken June 15, 2014.Photo: Reuters

A British Royal Navy ship will supply aid to Gaza as part of an international effort to help set up a new humanitarian maritime corridor in early May, the foreign office and ministry of defence said on Saturday.

The multinational effort, involving the United States, Cyprus and other partners, will develop a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, British foreign minister David Cameron said.

"The situation in Gaza is dire and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it," Cameron said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cameron has also pledged 9.7 million pounds ($12.26 million) for aid equipment and logistical expertise to help set up the maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, his office said.

The initiative will see aid pre-screened in Cyprus and delivered directly to Gaza, through the new US temporary pier being constructed off the coast or via Ashdod Port after Israel agreed to open it, the foreign ministry said.

British defence minister Grant Shapps said the new temporary pier on the coast of Gaza will host cargo ships to deliver aid by sea.

The government said British military teams had been embedded with planning teams in the US operational headquarters in Tampa, Florida, as well as in Cyprus for several weeks to develop the safest and most effective maritime route. 

Last week, the killing of the seven aid workers, including three British nationals, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, stirred global outrage and saw the dismissal of two Israeli military officers.

Britain said it would continue to call for "reform of deconfliction mechanisms", along with assurances that guarantee the safety and security of aid workers.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Palestine / United Kingdom / Royal Navy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

40m | Panorama
These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

12h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

13h | Videos
Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

11h | Videos
FY25 budget aims to curb rising food costs

FY25 budget aims to curb rising food costs

30m | Videos