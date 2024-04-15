'All sides must show restraint' says UK PM Sunak as Israel considers Iran response

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak records a statement on the Iranian attacks on Israel overnight, inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain, April 14, 2024. BENJAMIN CREMEL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said "all sides must show restraint" to prevent escalation in the Middle East after Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel.

"I will also shortly be speaking to Prime Minister Netanyahu to express our solidarity with Israel in the face of this attack, and to discuss how we can prevent further escalation," Sunak said in a statement to parliament, reports BBC.

Last week Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on 1 April that killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

British military jets helped shoot down the drones.