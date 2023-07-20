Sri Lanka's Parliament approves new anti-corruption law as part of an IMF economic bailout plan

Global Economy

AP/UNB
20 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 09:23 am

Related News

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves new anti-corruption law as part of an IMF economic bailout plan

AP/UNB
20 July, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 09:23 am
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka's Parliament on Wednesday approved an anti-corruption legislation as the island nation attempts to overcome an unprecedented economic crisis.

The legislation is part of the prerequisites of an International Monterey Fund bailout package approved in March, under which nearly $3 billion in government budgetary support will be disbursed in stages to the bankrupt nation. The bailout is due for its first review in September.

The bill was passed without opposition in the 225-member parliament.

The IMF — which described Sri Lanka's debt as unsustainable — has stressed that anti-corruption and governance reforms are imperative in order to enable the Sri Lankans to benefit from the current economic reforms.

The development lender had said previously it was conducting — for the first time in an Asian country — an "in-depth governance diagnostic exercise" to assess corruption and vulnerabilities and "provide prioritized and sequenced recommendations."

The IMF Governance Diagnostic Report is set to be published in September.

The new legislation aims at preventing and eradicating bribery and corruption, and enhancing transparency while increasing accountability and enhancing public confidence in Sri Lankan administration, according to the bill.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis since 2022, after suspending repayment of foreign loans because of a severe foreign currency crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, excessive borrowing by the government, and efforts by the central bank to stabilize the Sri Lankan rupee with scarce foreign reserves.

Sri Lanka's total debt has exceeded $83 billion, of which $41.5 billion is foreign and $42.1 billion is domestic.

In a bid to overcome the crisis, Sri Lanka has taken initiatives to restructure its both domestic and foreign debts.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis caused severe shortages of food, medicine, fuel, cooking gas and electricity last year which led to massive street protests that forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

The economy has shown signs of improvement since current president Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as president last July. Shortages have been alleviated, power cuts have ended and the rupee has begun to strengthen.

World+Biz / Sri Lanka Crisis

Sri Lanka / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

18m | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

1d | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

15h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

17h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

18h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers