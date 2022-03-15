Reliance buys assets of battery maker Lithium Werks in clean energy, transport push

Global Economy

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 12:51 pm

Related News

Reliance buys assets of battery maker Lithium Werks in clean energy, transport push

The deal comes as Reliance looks to cut dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business, with plans to invest $10 billion in clean energy projects to boost its green credentials and meet its goal of net zero carbon by 2035

Reuters
15 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 12:51 pm
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, 17 January 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, 17 January 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Indian refining giant Reliance Industries has acquired the assets of battery maker Lithium Werks for $61 million, its second such deal in less than three months, as it makes a bigger push towards clean energy and transport.

Reliance's investment in Lithium Werks, which manufactures lithium iron phosphate batteries that are mainly used in electric vehicles (EVs), includes funding for future growth, the company said late on Monday.

The assets, acquired through its subsidiary Reliance New Energy, include Lithium Werks' portfolio of about 219 patents, a manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts and existing employees, it said.

The deal comes as Reliance looks to cut dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business, with plans to invest $10 billion in clean energy projects to boost its green credentials and meet its goal of net zero carbon by 2035.

Reliance agreed in December to buy Faradion, a UK-based sodium-ion battery company, for an enterprise value of 100 million pounds ($130 million). The two companies will give Reliance access to technology that will be key in its plan to manufacture batteries and battery systems in India.

"Along with Faradion, Lithium Werks will enable us to accelerate our vision of establishing India at the core of developments in global battery chemistries," Reliance's owner, billionaire Mukesh Ambani said in the statement.

It will allow Reliance to provide "a high-performance supply chain" to the growing Indian EV and energy storage markets, he added.

India is offering incentives of up to $6 billion to companies to build EVs and batteries locally as the government looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and renewable energy.

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

South Asia

India / Reliance Group / lithium / transport / Clean energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

16m | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

The West is principally responsible for the Ukrainian crisis: John J Mearsheimer

41m | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

1h | Habitat
The US and NATO helped trigger the Ukraine war: Ted Galen Carpenter

The US and NATO helped trigger the Ukraine war: Ted Galen Carpenter

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

1h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

1h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion