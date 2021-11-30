Putin says Russia will work on attracting more foreign investors to stock market

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with government members via a video link in Sochi, Russia November 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would work to make its domestic stock market more attractive for foreign investors in a speech at an investment forum on Tuesday.

Non-resident investors have been reducing their holdings of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds in recent months as geopolitical risks have weighed on Russian assets, and the central bank has said foreign investors pose potential risks to Russia's finance sector stability. 

