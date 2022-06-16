Oil rebounds after steep drop, underpinned by tight supplies

Global Economy

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

Oil rebounds after steep drop, underpinned by tight supplies

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:58 am
Yang Mei Hu oil products tanker owned by COSCO Shipping gets moored at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Yang Mei Hu oil products tanker owned by COSCO Shipping gets moored at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a US rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rebounded $1.10, or 0.9%, to $119.61 a barrel by 0202 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to $116.59 a barrel, up $1.28, or 1.1%.

Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

The dollar index came off from its highest since 2002 on Wednesday, easing downward pressure on oil prices. A stronger greenback makes US dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, curtailing demand.

Investors remained focused on tight supplies and robust demand as Western sanctions restricted access to Russian oil, while optimism that China's oil demand will rebound as it eases Covid-19 restrictions supported the price outlook.

"A rebound in China demand sentiment, and expected seasonal ramp-up in OECD oil demand into August leaves price risk to the upside through 3Q 2022," said Baden Moore, head of commodities research at the National Australia Bank.

US crude production, which has been largely stagnant over the last few months, edged up 100,000 barrels per day last week to 12 million bpd, its highest level since April 2020, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

US crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell in the week through June 10, the EIA said.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Oil price / Oil prices / Global Oil Market / oil market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

17m | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

2h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

18h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

1h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

2h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

14h | Videos
The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh