Mark Zuckerberg's wealth dropped to $71 billion this year: Report

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
20 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth dropped to $71 billion this year: Report

Hindustan Times
20 September, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 02:36 pm
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019. Photo:Reuters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, October 23, 2019. Photo:Reuters

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg's wealth has dropped by a whopping $71 billion this year, the maximum for a billionaire being ranked on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Meta CEO now ranks 20th among global billionaires, the lowest spot since 2014, Bloomberg reported.

Less than two years ago, the 38-year-old Facebook co-founder was worth $106 billion and was in the elite group of global billionaires with only Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commanding bigger fortunes. Zuckerberg's fortune rose to the peak of $142 billion in September last year, after the company's shares touched $382.

In October last year, Zuckerberg introduced Meta and renamed the company's name from Facebook Inc. Since, then the company has gone downhill, the Bloomberg report stated. In February, the company revealed it had witnessed no growth in monthly Facebook users resulting in massive collapse in its share prices and slashing the CEO's wealth by $31 billion.

According to Laura Martin, a senior internet analyst, the stock is being dragged down by Meta's investments in the metaverse. She added Meta has to get users back from TikTok, the prime competitor these days. Meta has fared worse in 2022 than most of the FAANG peers. FAANG is an acronym to denote Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. It's down about 57 per cent this year, the Bloomberg report stated.

According to report, Zuckerberg holds more than 350 million shares in Meta as per the company's proxy statement. Zuckerberg has attempted a rebranding of sorts. He recently uploaded a video of himself practicing mixed martial arts and repeatedly referred to himself as a "product designer" in a three-hour conversation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Top News / World+Biz

Mark Zuckerberg / Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

4h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

YouTube introducing new features to compete with TikTok

YouTube introducing new features to compete with TikTok

1h | Videos
What is Ig Nobel Prize?

What is Ig Nobel Prize?

3h | Videos
The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

The reason why blue blood of crabs is so expensive in US

6h | Videos
What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

What is the solution to Bangladesh-Myanmar border issues?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination