First Thai parliament meeting after May election set for today

World+Biz

Reuters
03 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm

Related News

First Thai parliament meeting after May election set for today

Reuters
03 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's newly elected lawmakers will meet for the first time in a parliamentary session today  (3 July), a royal decree published on the official royal gazette website said on Saturday (1 July).

The decree sets a motion for the formation of a new government, following the general election in May, with the vote to elect a new prime minister likely to be held in July.

The new members of the 500-member House of Representatives will gather at the parliament at 5pm in Bangkok. King Maha Vajiralongkorn will address the gathering that will also be attended by the members of the military-appointed Senate and other dignitaries, according to officials.

The country's election commission on Monday certified the winners of all 500 seats of the lower house which must convene on 4 July to elect a speaker and two deputies. The speaker will then call for a joint session of parliament between the elected lower house and the appointed senate to vote on a new prime minister.

The progressive Move Forward party pulled off a stunning victory in the 14 May ballot, closely followed by the populist Pheu Thai party, thrashing conservative rivals allied with the royalist military after nine years of government led or backed by the army.

An eight-party alliance made up of the opposition is expected to back Move Forward's Harvard-educated leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister and form a coalition government, likely within the next month.

The alliance has control of 312 seats, still short of the 376 needed in the vote for the next premier. To elect Pita as prime minister, the alliance will have to must a majority of the 500 seats in the lower house and the 250 seats in the Senate. The senators were appointed under military rule after a 2014 coup.

The Move Forward Party won the election on an anti-establishment platform that has put it on a collision course with conservatives royalist generals and old-money business elite that have long controlled Thai politics.

Top News

Thailand Election / Pita Limjaroenrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board