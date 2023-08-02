Thailand's election-winning Move Forward party no longer part of eight-party alliance

Reuters
02 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 01:09 pm

FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds a banner depicting a picture of Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds a banner depicting a picture of Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party is no longer part of an eight-party alliance that was formed after a May general election in an attempt to form the country's next government, the leader of an alliance member said on Wednesday (2 August).

"Pheu Thai called us to tell us that the eight parties no longer have Move Forward," Chaowarit Khajohnpongkirat, leader of the Palang Sakom Mai party, told Reuters.

Move Forward emerged as the largest party in the May polls, followed by Pheu Thai.

A Move Forward spokesperson said the party would comment after its lawmakers met later on Wednesday.

Move Forward took the lead in forming the alliance after the 14 May election, and twice attempted to get its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, voted in as prime minister by parliament, only to be blocked by conservative opponents and a military-appointed upper house Senate.

