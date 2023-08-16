Thailand's Constitutional Court rejects election winners' challenge to derailed PM bid

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat leaves after voting for house speaker, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a request from the election-winning Move Forward Party to review a parliamentary decision that blocked its prime ministerial candidate from being re-nominated.

The move all but kills off any hope of the progressive Move Forward leading the next government and paves the way for the legislature to hold another vote on a prime minister as soon as this week. The court said its decision was unanimous.