Thai court to decide on election winners' challenge to derailed PM bid

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:22 am

Related News

Thai court to decide on election winners' challenge to derailed PM bid

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:22 am
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat leaves after voting for house speaker, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat leaves after voting for house speaker, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand's Constitutional Court was due on Wednesday to decide whether to review a parliamentary decision that blocked a second prime ministerial bid by election winners Move Forward, a move that could end or prolong weeks of political deadlock.

Thailand has been under a caretaker government for five months and its biggest parties in parliament have been unable to form a government after Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the anti-establishment Move Forward party, was rejected as premier by lawmakers allied with the royalist military.

The court must decide whether there is merit in Move Forward's challenge to a July 19 decision by legislators that prevented Pita from being nominated for premier for a second time after his failure at the first attempt.

If it declines to review the decision, parliament could schedule a vote within days on the prime ministerial candidacy of businessman and political neophyte Srettha Thavisin, of the second-place Pheu Thai Party.

If the court takes up the case, it could delay by weeks a vote on a premier and further complicate the process of forming a coalition government amid fierce bargaining among rival parties and military-appointed legislators.

House speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has previously said a vote could be held as early as this Friday or Aug. 22.

Move Forward won the May election with huge youth and urban support for its liberal policy platform, posing a threat to business monopolies and the military's political power.

But its effort to form a government failed to win enough support, with broad opposition to its plan to amend a law designed to insulate the monarchy from criticism.

Move Forward on Tuesday declined to back former alliance partner Pheu Thai, arguing its government would not reflect the will of the people.

thailand / Thailand politics / Thailand Election / Thailand political unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

23h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

2h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

19h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

20h | TBS Economy
Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free