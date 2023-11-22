Elon Musk's X Corp to donate revenue linked with war to Israeli, Gazan hospitals

22 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:48 pm

22 November, 2023, 12:45 pm

Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:48 pm

Elon Musk's X Corp will donate all revenue linked with the ongoing war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in the Hamas-controlled region

22 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:48 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk's social media firm X Corp will donate all revenue from advertising and subscriptions associated with the ongoing war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and in the Hamas-controlled region, the tech billionaire announced on Tuesday.

"X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza," Musk said in a social media post.

When a user raised concerns about the possibility of the donated amount ending up in the hands of Hamas militants, Musk, while calling for better ideas to help victims, said the company would track how the funds are spent.

"We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome," he said.

"We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else."

Another social media user posted a purported video of a Hamas militant claiming that the group uses the Palestinian Red Crescent building as an area to operate.

"here is a Gaza Ministry of Health employee admitting that the Red Crescent is used by Hamas for their terrorist activities," the user claimed.

To this, Musk said, "Ok, what is a better way to help kids in Gaza? Maybe just direct purchase of pediatric medical supplies?"

The announcement came hours before Israel's Cabinet approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group in a truce deal that includes freeing dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.

The deal calls for a four-day cease-fire, during which Israel will halt its military offensive in Gaza while Hamas frees "at least" 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it and other militants are holding, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. The first hostages to be released are women and children.

"The government of Israel is committed to bringing all of the hostages home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal," the office said in a statement.

 

