Brazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro

World+Biz

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 04:49 pm

Related News

Brazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom polls show ahead of Bolsonaro in a simulated 2022 matchup, did not attend the protests

Reuters
03 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 04:49 pm
Demonstrators protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro&#039;s administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 2, 2021. The banner with the image of President Bolsonaro reads: &quot;Out corrupt.&quot; REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 2, 2021. The banner with the image of President Bolsonaro reads: "Out corrupt." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazilian demonstrators gathered in several state capitals on Saturday to protest against the federal government and call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Presidential hopeful Ciro Gomes took part in the protest in Rio de Janeiro and was also expected at the demonstration in São Paulo, according to local media.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom polls show ahead of Bolsonaro in a simulated 2022 matchup, did not attend the protests.

In addition to criticizing right-wing Bolsonaro and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrators also protested inflation and high fuel prices.

In Rio de Janeiro, the protest brought together hundreds of people, with the support of trade unions and left-wing parties. One group brought a huge inflatable gas canister bearing the inscription: "Is it expensive? It's Bolsonaro's fault."

Saturday's demonstrations were a response to a rally of Bolsonaro supporters on Sept. 7. Protesters also gathered in the central region's capital of São Paulo and in northern state capitals such as Recife and Belém.

The protests against the president brought together center-left parties, trade unions and social movements, marking an attempt by the opposition to show unity.

According to the organizers, the demonstrations took place in more than 200 cities across the country.

Top News

Bolsonaro / anti-Bolsonaro protests / Brazil

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec