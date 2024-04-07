Bangladesh requests Brazil to supply cattle during Eid-ul-Azha: State minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu today (7 April) said he requested Brazil to supply sacrificial animals to Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Azha.

He told reporters after a meeting in Dhaka with visiting Foreign Minister of Brazil Mauro Vieira.

Titu said animal protein was in focus in the bilateral meeting. Brazil in particular an exporter of meat at very low prices.

"They talked about it. We requested them in this regard. If it is cheaper. We will look at the possibilities to import cattle or meat," said the state minister.

Currently, Bangladesh is not importing animal protein or chicken. If Bangladesh imports these items, then a study will be required in this regard, Titu said.

