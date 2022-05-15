Bangladeshis among 81 migrants rescued off Tunisia coast

Tunisia's navy on Saturday (14 May) said that it rescued 81 migrants, including 32 Bangladeshis, who had set out for Europe from Libya on a barely seaworthy vessel.

The boat, which had been damaged, was boarded around six kilometres off Tunisia's northeastern coast, the navy said, reports the Arab News.

The boat was carrying 32 Bangladeshis, 38 Egyptians, 10 Sudanese and a Moroccan - all aged between 20 and 38, who had set off from the coastal village of Abu Kammash, close to Libya's border with Tunisia, according to what they told officers. They were handed over to the national guard for processing.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya are key departure points for migrants seeking to reach European shores, often in poorly-maintained vessels.