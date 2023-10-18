IOM's project provides innovative solutions to migrants facing reintegration challenges

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

IOM's project provides innovative solutions to migrants facing reintegration challenges

TBS Report
18 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:09 pm
IOM&#039;s project provides innovative solutions to migrants facing reintegration challenges

In the context of the amplified challenges posed by the global pandemic, returnee migrants struggled with multiple adversities in Bangladesh. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with its implementing partners, supported returnee migrants with its innovative REMA(K)ER project.

The Project initiated with the support of the IOM Development Fund (IDF), was implemented with the overarching goal to better enable Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) namely, Bangladesh Nari Sramik Kendra (BNSK), Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), and the WARBE Development Foundation (WARBE DF) to assist returnees and their families in achieving economic resilience and contributing to sustainable reintegration, the IOM said in a statement.

Following the successful completion of this pilot project, IOM Bangladesh organized a dissemination event today focusing on the lessons learnt on IOM's Integrated Approach to Reintegration (IAR). The event included relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, representatives from civil society, private sector, and development partners.

Md. Hamidur Rahman, Director General of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, highlighted the project's timely intervention: "The REMA(K)ER project supported vulnerable returnees to become self-reliant, and enabled them to rebuild their lives with dignity, economic resilience and contribute to the economic development of their community and the country."

At the heart of the project was the fundamental belief that returnees, when empowered and reintegrated successfully, can effectively contribute to the socioeconomic development of their communities.  The focus on transfer of knowledge on reintegration and its application in the field by local level partners added to the success and innovation of this initiative.

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, Officer in Charge of IOM Bangladesh, remarked on the transformative nature of the project: "REMA(K)ER is more than just a project; it is an embodiment of unity, collaboration, technological integration, and above all, compassion for migrants. Observing the tangible changes in the lives of the returnees and their seamless reintegration into society has been a rewarding experience."

Today's event was concluded with all stakeholders recognizing the importance of localization in expanding the reintegration knowledge and expertise at the grassroot level. The international Organization for Migration was commended for this initiative engaging CSOs as they play an integral role in supporting vulnerable returnees and communities.

IOM / migrants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

7m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

19h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World