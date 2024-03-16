At least 34 migrants missing off Tunisia, two die after boat sinks

Reuters
16 March, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:12 am

The boat which sailed from Libya coast‮ ‬was carrying 70 people, and 34 people were rescued off the southern town of Zarzis

File photo. Photo :Collected
File photo. Photo :Collected

At least 34 migrants were missing and two died after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the Tunisian national guard said on Friday.

The boat which sailed from Libya coast‮ ‬was carrying 70 people, and 34 people were rescued off the southern town of Zarzis.

This week, Tunisian coast guard also recovered five bodies of migrants.

With improving weather in the last weeks, the flow of African migrants, including Tunisians, in boats heading for Italy has increased.

A record 1,313 migrants were reported to have died or went missing off the Tunisian coast last year, a rights group said on last month, highlighting the unending migrant crisis in the North African country.

